Montgomery County lawmakers on Tuesday granted tenants more time to contest evictions.

The new legislation requires landlords to give tenants two full weeks of notice before evicting them — more than double the six days required by a new state law.

“In my office, we have many, many constituent cases in which we’re trying to prevent evictions,” said District 5 Council member Kristen Mink, the bill’s sponsor. “Being able to make these systemic improvements is very meaningful.”

Passed on the last day before the council’s winter recess, the bill is enabled by a new state law. In addition to requiring landlords to give at least six days’ notice before an eviction, it allows local jurisdictions to require notice of up to 14 days.

Mink said that extension of the time between notification and an eviction makes it easier to connect residents with county programs that may help them pay rent.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it receives approximately 10,000 formal requests for evictions annually, and that some landlord-tenant disputes are resolved before an eviction.

According to a county staff report, 979 evictions took place in Montgomery County in fiscal year 2024. And 12% of eviction requests resulted in evictions that year.

Evictions have been on the rise in the county over the past five years. In 2020, 7.4% of notices resulted in evictions.

The HERO Act

Also on Tuesday the council made it easier for families of first responders who die in the line of duty to access pension benefits.

At-large Council member Evan Glass sponsored the legislation, known as the HERO Act, with District 3 Council member Sidney Katz after the death of a county firefighter earlier this year.

Christopher Higgins died battling a fire in Laurel in January. He is survived by a wife and two children. His wife, Lisa Higgins, has said that she did not receive pension funds until May, five months after her husband’s death.

“Higgins made the ultimate sacrifice,” Glass said. “But as his family mourned, they were left without their primary source of income … his pension should have reached them without hesitation or delay.”

Both bills passed unanimously and are expected to be signed into law by County Executive Marc Elrich.