A bill introduced in the Montgomery County Council on Tuesday would increase the pension benefits available for bereaved spouses of first responders who die in the line of duty and aims to eliminate red tape around the process.

At-large Council member Evan Glass, who is sponsoring the legislation alongside District 3 Council member Sidney Katz, said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the legislation was inspired by the death of a county firefighter earlier this year.

Christopher Higgins died while battling a fire in Laurel in January. He is survived by a wife and two children. His wife, Lisa Higgins, said during Tuesday’s press conference that she did not receive pension funds until May, five months after her husband’s death.

“I would not wish this journey upon anyone,” Lisa Higgins said.

Montgomery County Fire Captain Scott Kitner, who called Higgins a close friend, said that helping Lisa navigate the pension system following her husband’s death exposed gaps in the system.

“These were circumstances we had never faced,” Kitner said. “There were policies and procedures that didn’t yet exist and delays that created unnecessary hardship and a burden in a time of grief.”

Currently, there are two ways that bereaved spouses can receive benefits. The first option, which is the default, allows the spouse to receive a disability benefit equal to at least 70% of the first responder’s salary. The second option applies to first responders who were eligible for retirement at the time of death. In that case, the spouse could elect to receive a 100% survivor pension.

The proposed legislation would introduce a third option equivalent to a 20-year pension, regardless of how long a first responder served. The bill also includes provisions to expedite the distribution process to the surviving family members.

“It is my hope that this legislation is never needed,” Glass said. “But in the event that we do have officers or firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, we will continue to take care of them.”