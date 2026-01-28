Montgomery County’s online snow removal tracker previously — and incorrectly — showed that all residential roads had been plowed, County Executive Marc Elrich said Wednesday.

But crews continue to clear streets, sidewalks and bus stops, and are scrambling to fulfill service requests.

County residents have been emailing officials to complain that their streets remain blanketed in snow and ice.

As of midday Wednesday, plows had actually cleared more than 90% — and potentially as high as 97% — of residential streets, officials said.

“When you have almost 6,000 miles of road, sometimes something gets missed,” said Chris Conklin, director of the county Department of Transportation.

County service teams have been unable to reach some roads. In other cases, plow mechanical malfunctions — including transmission or hydraulic-system failures — prevented them from clearing areas.

Officials said crews will prioritize service requests along streets that haven’t been plowed at all. They encouraged people to continue to make requests through the county’s 311 nonemergency line, whether online or over the phone.

Officials also said that snow and ice may be covering plowed streets, depending on the day and time crews last cleared them. But they said streets that have been plowed at least once should still be drivable.

“Plowed streets are still covered. So before you think your street hasn’t been plowed, make sure that it actually hasn’t,” Conklin said. “If there are more than three or four inches of snow on the street, then it probably hasn’t been plowed.”

Chris Conklin, the director of the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, said the department is responding to a backlog of 311 service requests. (Maansi Srivastava for The Banner)

It didn’t help that sleet and ice weighed down several inches of snow and prevented residents along some streets from moving their vehicles from one side to the other, which the county had called for to allow plows to clear the entire road, Elrich said.

Some cars have been buried further into the snow by plows.

“We are trying our best not to plow you back into your driveway,” Conklin said. “It’s very difficult for us to control — sometimes impossible — where that snow bank goes. When we move snow off the street, it has to go somewhere.”

Service teams will continue clearing sidewalks, street corners and bus stops for the rest of the week.

Conklin said that crews would be hauling snow piles out of Silver Spring on Wednesday night to make businesses more accessible. Teams have done similar work already in areas of Bethesda, Wheaton, Germantown and Clarksburg, he said.

The department is also working to clear a backlog of service requests it has received since Sunday.

Officials said some requests to the 311 nonemergency line have been incorrectly labeled “closed” before operations team members have even responded.

Conklin said the issue is one of phrasing. The “closed” label indicates that a request has been forwarded to the responding agency, rather than completed.

Victoria Lewis, the county’s 311 director, said her department is investigating the issue.

Officials said team members would still be responding to the mislabeled requests.