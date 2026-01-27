The commission overseeing water and sewer service for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties asked its 1.9 million customers to use water only when necessary because cold weather will likely cause a spike in water main breaks and leaks.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission recommended that its customers:

Take shorter showers

Don’t run water at full force

Do not flush toilets after every use

Limit use of washing machines and dishwashers

WSSC also advised people to leave faucets open enough for only a trickle of water to prevent frozen or broken pipes. Opening cabinet doors to expose pipes to warmer air can also help.

WSSC was monitoring 36 breaks and leaks as of Tuesday afternoon, spokesperson Lyn Riggins wrote in an email. But their data suggests that there are additional, unreported water main breaks within the system.

Conserving water, a commission press release said, will assure that the counties have enough stored water to serve customers and that firefighters have access to sufficient water pressure.

Breaks cause the system’s pressure to drop, which can prompt boil-water advisories.

Exacerbating the problem, water demand has spiked this week, particularly on Monday and Tuesday, according to WSSC.

Report water flowing down streets or sidewalks either by calling 301-206-4002 or emailing EmergencyCallCenter@WSSCWater.com or using the WSSC app.

Snow and ice accumulation from Sunday has hindered WSSC crews’ search for breaks. The commission is relying on emergency contractors to assist them.