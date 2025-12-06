A Clarksville man was found dead by a search team Saturday morning, days after Howard County Police asked for the public’s help locating him.

Mohammed Halawa, 26, was found around 10:30 a.m. in a wooded area near Clarksville. There were no indications of foul play, Howard County Police said in a news release.

Authorities had asked the public’s help after Halawa left his home in the 5900 block of Trotter Road on foot around noon Thursday.

Police said family members were concerned because Halawa did not have a cellphone or critical medications with him and was not dressed for the freezing weather.

A critical missing person advisory circulated by police said he was last seen wearing sweatpants, a T-shirt, a jacket and flip-flops.

The extensive search for Halawa drew a heavy first responder presence Friday and Saturday to the neighborhoods and woods along Trotter Road, South Wind Circle and the Middle Patuxent Environmental Area in Clarksville.