U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin sent a letter to President Donald Trump Thursday questioning the legality of the demolition of the White House’s East Wing. Trump ordered the teardown to make room for a ballroom.

Sixty members of Congress have cosigned the letter, which Raskin addressed to Trump at “What Remains of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Raskin writes that he believes the demolition violates the White House Preservation Act, which requires the preservation of any historic or artistic property for the American public. The Act also directs the sitting president to transfer valuable artifacts that are not in use to the Smithsonian Institution for their “care, study, and storage or exhibition.”

“We urge you to stop this reckless vanity project at least until you demonstrate how it complies with federal law,” said Raskin, who lives in Takoma Park and represents a large portion of southern Montgomery County. His office provided the letter to The Banner.

Maryland Rep. Sarah Elfreth also signed it. No Republicans had signed as of publication time.

The president moved ahead with the $250 million project without consent from the National Capital Planning Commission, which approves major renovations to federal buildings in the Washington, D.C., area. The commission is closed due to the federal shutdown. Trump has said that the ballroom construction is being funded by private donors and not by taxpayers.

Construction work on a largely demolished part of the East Wing of the White House last week. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Trump’s congressional critics have expressed outrage over the demolition and his decision to proceed with the ballroom project during the federal shutdown, which happened just days before federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will run out on Nov. 1.

“You are moving forward to demolish the White House and build an extravagant and wasteful ballroom during a government shutdown while Americans face a serious health care crisis,” Raskin wrote, referencing debates within Congress over health care plans in the budget.

A Silver Spring company located within Raskin’s district, ACECO, has faced a firestorm of online backlash for its part in demolishing the East Wing. News photos captured its logo on equipment ripping into the building’s walls last week.

The company’s website now says it’s “under construction.” It is unclear when ACECO made that change.

Raskin also asks in the letter how the demolition will affect White House tours, which were canceled in September. Several Montgomery County constituents have asked Raskin’s office about the tours, according to his staff.

Specifically, Raskin asks Trump to provide information about the legal process surrounding the decision to demolish the East Wing, and for communications about the cancellation of White House tours. He also asks for an inventory of “all objects of historic significance” in the East Wing and asks whether custody of those objects was transferred to the Smithsonian as the law requires.

“We are especially troubled because you have a history of demolishing historic property without notice or consent,” Raskin wrote, referencing a controversy in which two art deco friezes that Trump had promised to the Metropolitan Museum of Art were destroyed during the construction of Trump Tower in New York City in 1980.

Raskin wrote that he wants a response to his concerns from the Trump administration by Nov. 6.