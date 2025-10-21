The Silver Spring company demolishing the East Wing of the White House as part of President Donald Trump’s plans for a ballroom has been targeted with online scorn after news photos captured its logo on equipment ripping into the building’s walls this week.

The company’s website now says it’s “under construction.” It wasn’t immediately clear when ACECO made that change.

The East Wing has historically housed offices for the first lady and some White House staff, but Trump has plans for it to become a ballroom.

ACECO began tearing down parts of the wing on Monday, according to multiple news reports.

The president, according to NPR, has moved ahead with his $250 million idea without consent from the National Capital Planning Commission, which approves major renovations to federal buildings in the Washington, D.C., area. The commission is closed due to the federal shutdown, according to its website.

Since ACECO’s backhoes and other demolition equipment started appearing in news photos on Monday, critics of the project began leaving negative online reviews for the company, shaming it on social media and calling on others to do the same.

A voicemail left on the company’s answering machine Tuesday was not immediately returned.

ACECO bills itself as “the most experienced demolition-services company in the region,” specializing in complex government and private sector projects, according to its Facebook page.

The company has, among other projects, also recently been under contract to demolish platforms along D.C. Metro lines, take down a CSX transportation tunnel in Virginia and replace a wing of a chemistry building at the University of Maryland, College Park.