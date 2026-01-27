Baltimore County Council members Izzy Patoka and Mike Ertel announced plans Monday night to repeal legislation that would double the pensions of four of its seven members.

Council Bill 40-24, which Republican Wade Kach introduced in November 2024 and was approved by the council, would allow retired members to get a pension increase every time current members get a pay raise. The bill became an issue this month when it was revealed that a county salary board had recommended increasing the county council members’ salaries to $140,000 a year, up from $69,000. The increase reflects a move from part-time pay to full-time, and would put Baltimore County in line with similar councils in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

But with the increase in salaries tied to pensions, current members also would have received large windfalls if the council approved the recommended salary increase, which they must vote on by November.

Council member Izzy Patoka voted for 40-24, but now says that was a mistake. (Kaitlin Newman/The Banner)

With County Bill 40-24 and the new recommendations in place, Kach’s pension was set to jump from $41,400 a year to $84,000 annually. So would fellow Republican Todd Crandell’s. Both have served on the council for 12 years and announced they would be retiring at the end of this year.

The pensions of Patoka and Councilman Julian Jones were set to reach $60,000 and $84,000, respectively. Republican David Marks, who has served the longest, would see his jump to $98,000.

Jones, Patoka, and Catonsville Democrat Pat Young are all running for county executive. A fourth candidate, Nick Stewart, who has never been elected to public office, has criticized the council for what he calls a “moral outrage” in sweetening their own retirements while many county employees struggle.

The council members have been divided about how to fix the problem since The Banner reported news of the pension bump. Jones and Young suggest the problem stems from the coming council expansion to nine members and the proposed higher salaries. Patoka and Ertel have talked about repealing the Kach pension legislation to remedy the issue. Five of them voted for the bump in November 2024, though Patoka now says that was a mistake. Crandell was absent, and Ertel voted no.

Ertel, a Towson Democrat, said the measure never sat right with him. Kach, he said, didn’t expect council salaries to double, because they’d only increased modestly in the past. But, he said, moving to full-time is a whole different situation.

“Does any other county have a rule that ties their pension to the current salary of electeds? I don’t believe they do,” Ertel said. “Having the pensions tied to current salaries sets you up for problems.”