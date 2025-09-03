Andy Miller waited so long to testify at last week’s Baltimore County Council work session that his fully charged phone was down to 4% when his turn came. He — and dozens of others in the hard, wooden pews — had finished their granola bars and made at least one trip to the restroom.

Some adjusted pillows or used sweaters as headrests; others simply left in frustration, without having their say on redistricting, historic preservation or whether to establish a separate agriculture department.

Ultimately Miller, a retired geomorphology professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, waited five hours to weigh in on redistricting. Others waited longer.

“This is no way to run a government, and they can do it differently,” he said. “There are some basics about running a meeting. Use common sense, folks.”

The Aug. 26 work session topped out at six hours and 31 minutes — a record, but not by much this year. A July 29 work session lasted six hours and 13 minutes. An April 1 work session lasted five hours and 48 minutes.

Miller and others worry the long meetings are turning away residents who want to participate in the democratic process, but don’t have that much time. Often, it’s younger residents who can’t stay. Many have lacrosse practice, dinner or kids’ bedtimes. When the room clears out at 10:30 p.m., those left are mostly retirees.

It wasn’t always this way. For decades, the council scheduled work sessions at midday. Members of the public rarely showed up. Meetings mostly lasted under an hour.

Then, a move to virtual meetings during the COVID pandemic opened the process to more people. Now, work sessions are held at 4 p.m. and legislative sessions that include votes start at 6 p.m. Those who wish to testify can do so online or in person, allowing attendees to participate while they cook dinner or fold laundry.

In the council chambers, though, the process is arduous, said Paul Dongarra, a Catonsville activist who has recently testified about redistricting and land preservation. Yet, he said, the long meetings are at least accessible.

“It’s heartwarming to see people participate in local government,” Dongarra said. “It isn’t perfect for convenience, but I am glad we have a process that’s flexible.”

Some council members worry the long meetings are turning off constituents.

“It will discourage people if they have to stay there for some unreasonable period of time,” said Councilman Julian Jones, a Randallstown Democrat who has chaired the council and is now running for county executive.

Council chair Michael Ertel, left, with fellow council member Izzy Patoka in January. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

The current council chair, Mike Ertel, acknowledged he’s been too lenient with the clock. Some speakers rehearse testimony to stay at a tight three minutes, but many others routinely go much longer and veer far from agenda items.

“The only good answer is, I need to be more of an ass on the podium and say, ‘You’re done!’” the Towson Democrat said.

Part of the problem lately, said Councilman Izzy Patoka, is that the council has been in summer session — not meeting as frequently, but with the same number of bills to consider. Another problem, added Councilman David Marks, is a recent change requiring that each bill have two work sessions with public testimony. Some loquacious advocates come twice to council chambers, extending 45-minute meetings to several hours.

Time management is an issue. At the Aug. 26 meeting, for example, 18 people testified before the council about a tabled bill affecting the landmark preservation commission’s virtual meetings. That took an hour. Also that night, county officials and council members sparred over creating a separate department of agriculture — also previously discussed.

Governmental bodies like the Baltimore County Board of Education limit the number of speakers at meetings, relying on lottery systems to determine who will speak. Both the Baltimore and Anne Arundel County councils allow speakers two minutes, with no exceptions. In the city, those who refuse to stop talking are occasionally escorted from the chambers.

“The only good answer is, I need to be more of an ass on the podium and say, ‘You’re done!’” — Council Chair Mike Ertel

Ertel, a longtime community activist in the county, wants everyone to have their say. People complain about being cut off if they talk too long. Plus, he said, allowing people to be heard blunts longstanding concerns about a lack of transparency in county government.

Linda Dorsey Walker, who frequently testifies about redistricting and once insisted that she get to speak for nine minutes because others had, took her time recently to discuss the importance of the Woodlawn community in the new council maps. But she also testified in favor of a stand-alone agriculture department that could help Black farmers. Total speaking time: 19 minutes.

Eventually, it was Melinda Adamczyk’s turn. She announced she was “not a well-behaved woman” and would speak for “the free people of Baltimore County.” She then admonished the council that she was not open to any “correctile dysfunction” of her numbers regarding the county’s political divide, which is about two-thirds Democrat and one-third Republican. Her point? An “uppity minority” — the seven-member council’s three Republicans — should not get more representation under maps being redrawn to add two seats.

“Take your three seats, and sit down! Thank you,” she said.

Insulting? Maybe. But she came in under the time limit.

Miller, who spoke on behalf of Jews United for Justice and has chaired several county committees, has some tips for efficient meetings. Give speakers a grace period of no more than 30 seconds. Have a separate hearing for matters of great consequence, like redistricting. Or talk about important items first.

“The thing that is important to the largest number of people in the room and has the greatest impact should not be on the table beginning after 9 p.m.,” Miller said.

Tuesday night, the council met again. The agenda meeting lasted three hours, in part because Ertel told Councilman Wade Kach that he preferred the “short version” of his agriculture bill summary. The bill passed. The public comment period lasted an hour, and this time, Ertel kept speakers to the timer — mostly.