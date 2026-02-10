Decrying the federal government’s immigration crackdown as un-American, members of the Baltimore City Council introduced legislation Monday to restrict the city’s cooperation with immigration enforcement efforts.

The legislation, sponsored by council members Paris Gray, Odette Ramos and Mark Parker, would implement wide-ranging restrictions spanning city government. Except where required by federal or state law, the bill would bar Baltimore Police from cooperating with federal enforcement actions, ban the city from collecting and sharing data related to immigration status, and restrict spending on actions related to immigration enforcement.

Flanked by advocates for the immigrant community during a news conference ahead of the bill’s introduction, several members of the council pledged to protect city residents who they said were being unjustly harassed, detained and even kidnapped by federal immigration enforcement under the direction of the Trump administration.

“This is an important time for us in the city,” Ramos said, calling on her fellow members to give their support. “It’s an important time for us in our nation, and we have to take a stand. It is not good enough to stay silent.”

The legislation, which must still be considered by the council and Mayor Brandon Scott, would prevent cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, on multiple levels.

Immigration agents would not be permitted in city buildings that are otherwise unavailable to the public. City officials would be barred from spending city funds to assist with immigration enforcement, and Baltimore could not sign any agreements to house people on immigration-related charges.

The bill comes as other jurisdictions across Maryland have grappled with a push to increase the state’s immigrant detention capabilities.

Officials in Washington County last week disclosed federal plans to turn a warehouse into an immigration processing and detention center that could house as many as 1,500 detainees. Howard County officials revoked a building permit for a planned private immigration detention center, after the plan sparked outrage from activists and local elected leaders.

Baltimore’s proposed legislation would also make it illegal for city officials to ask someone to disclose their immigration status, unless required by law, and to use data on immigration status to assist with immigration enforcement.

The legislation also attempts to exercise the council’s newly established control over the Baltimore Police Department. The bill would bar police from assisting with immigration enforcement unless officials have a judicial warrant. When interacting with ICE, police would be instructed to record interactions on body-worn cameras, request identification and ask immigration officials to remove their masks.

While he has been critical of the same immigration tactics, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has yet to give support to the proposed legislation. In a statement Monday, Scott said the city is already refusing to engage in and assist with immigration enforcement.

“Internal guidance issued to agencies last year directs that city services and facilities should remain accessible to all residents, regardless of immigration or citizenship status,” he said.

Scott said he appreciated the council’s “willingness to engage.” He said he will monitor the progress of the proposed legislation.

The Scott administration has characterized Baltimore as an immigrant-friendly city, but eschewed the “sanctuary city” label that Trump administration officials have assigned to cities that refuse to honor immigration detainers. Scott has argued that Baltimore is not a sanctuary city because the state, not the city, controls Baltimore jails.

Council members said Monday that they believe federal immigration officials are using illegal tactics in the region. A student from Baltimore City College, who was not identified for fear of retribution, shared a story of a vehicle she was riding in being stopped by ICE. Agents did not have a warrant, she said, and stopped her from recording the encounter even though recording agents is lawful.

Two of the student’s family members were deported following the encounter. In the days since, her family has grocery shopped and run other errands only at night, she said.

“As students, we’re expected to focus on school and manage heavy workloads, and yet we also carry the constant fear of what might happen to our loved ones,” she said.

Gray, one of the bill’s sponsors, said a community living in fear is bad for all city residents, not just the immigrant community.

“These practices make people afraid to call 911, afraid to report crimes, afraid to send their kids to school, afraid to go to the hospital,” he said. “When people are afraid to engage with public systems, everyone is less safe.”