Washington County commissioners declared support Tuesday for the conversion of a sprawling warehouse outside Hagerstown into a proposed federal immigration detention facility.

Protesters both inside and outside the hearing room jeered and blew whistles after the Washington County Commission voted in favor of the planned warehouse reuse, prompting the commission’s president, John F. Barr, to halt the meeting abruptly.

“That’s it — clear the room,” Barr said after the motion to declare the commission’s support for the facility passed unanimously. “Off air, off air.”

The live stream of the commission’s meeting then cut off.

The declaration stated that the commission “hereby expresses its full support for DHS and ICE, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and local municipal law enforcement agencies in their efforts to maintain public safety and uphold the rule of law.”

The commissioners’ declaration said that cooperation between federal agencies and local government is “vital for the effective enforcement of laws” and that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement play a “critical role in safeguarding our nation’s borders” as well as “protecting the country from potential threats.”

Before the start of the meeting, Maryland’s U.S. senators, Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, said in a statement that they had written to the commissioners “to express their concerns over the Trump Administration’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) reported plans to convert a warehouse located in the County into a 1,500-person immigration detention facility.”

The senators said in the statement that they “stressed that this warehouse will further fuel the Trump Administration’s cruel and inhumane immigration agenda — which has been marked by arrests of scores of people who pose no threat to public safety, violations of individuals’ due process rights, and reports of unsafe conditions in detention facilities, among other harms.”

The senators also expressed concern that “using a building not designed or zoned for residential confinement risks overburdening county infrastructure, public health systems, and first response capabilities.”

This story may be updated.