Democratic candidates for Annapolis mayor and all eight City Council seats have taken the lead in this year’s general election after some mail-in ballots were counted Thursday.

As of Tuesday night, when Election Day in-person votes were counted, Democrats were ahead in all but one contest: the race for Ward 1 alderperson.

With the added mail-in votes, they’ve maintained their leads in races across the city and surged into the lead in Ward 1.

Harry Huntley, the incumbent Democrat, now leads unaffiliated challenger Thomas Krieck 976 votes to 877, according to unofficial results shared Thursday by the city.

Huntley called the result “decisive” in his favor.

Krieck said Thursday afternoon he wasn’t conceding yet, but was being “realistic” about the numbers, and did not think there was a high the result would change.

Krieck, who describes himself as a social progressive but financially conservative, said centrists like himself don’t really have a home with either major political party in Annapolis.

“I didn’t run against a person, I ran against a party,” Krieck said.

On Tuesday night, Krieck led Huntley by 10 votes.

In the race for mayor, Jared Littmann, the Democratic candidate, now has 6,312 votes, compared to 2,305 for Republican candidate Bobby O’Shea. O’Shea conceded to Littmann Tuesday night.

A second round of mail-in ballot and provisional ballot canvassing is scheduled for Wednesday. That’s because, by law, mail-in ballots have seven days to arrive.

There were 573 mail ballots issued that were not returned as of Tuesday night, so they were not counted Thursday. Of those, 335 were issued to registered Democrats, 113 to registered Republicans and 125 to unaffiliated voters, the city’s unofficial numbers show.

In Ward 1, there were 117 total unreturned ballots as of Tuesday: 60 from Democrats, 30 from Republicans and 27 from unaffiliated voters.

Election results after mail ballots counted Thursday

Mayor:

CandidateIn PersonMail-InTotal
Jared Littmann (D) 4,2912,0216,312
Robert O’Shea (R) 1,7985072,305

Alderperson:

Ward 1In PersonMail-InTotal
Harry Huntley (D)566410976
Thomas Krieck (Un)576301877
Ward 2Vote TotalsMail-InTotal
Karma O’Neill (D)623253876
Kenneth G. Vincent (R)37992471
Ward 3Vote TotalsMail-InTotal
Keanuú Smith-Brown (D)417150567
Michael Dye (Un)12836164
Ward 4Vote TotalsMail-InTotal
Janice Elaine Allsup-Johnson (D)343105448
Ward 5Vote TotalsMail-InTotal
Brooks Schandelmeier (D)447150597
Jack Papaleonti (R)28541326
Ward 6Vote TotalsMail-InTotal
Diesha Contee (D)302101403
George M. Gallagher (R)11048158
Ward 7Vote TotalsMail-InTotal
Robert Savidge (D)552243795
Ward 8Vote TotalsMail-InTotal
Frank Thorp (D)6793641,043
Will Cunha (Un)499113612