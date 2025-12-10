The Annapolis city attorney is out of his job “effective immediately,” the day after a court filing in an ongoing lawsuit suggested the city “fabricated citations and quotations” and may have used generative artificial intelligence in a recent motion.

Jared Littmann, who was sworn in as mayor earlier this month, announced D. Michael Lyles was leaving his job in a statement Wednesday morning. The statement did not include a specific reason for why his departure was so sudden.

Lyles had been in his position for six years, according to a news release from the new mayor’s office.

Lyles was at the City Council meeting Monday night, helping guide the new council and mayor through the agenda.

The meeting began with a closed session lasting about one hour for “legal advice.” Officials did not describe what the session was for.

Two people familiar with the closed session, but who were are not authorized to discuss it, described it as a routine briefing.

Lyle’s immediate dismissal from the job comes one day after a filing in an ongoing federal civil lawsuit over public housing in Annapolis.

The filing says that the city’s recent motion to decertify a class action lawsuit regarding public housing relies “on fabricated citations and quotations, misstatements of law, and arguments that it knowingly waived.”

“Plaintiffs cannot be sure, but the motion’s inclusion of fabricated citations and quotations are hallmarks of an AI generated motion with ‘hallucinations,’” the filing says.

The motion accuses the city of opening its recent motion “with a citation to a case which appears not to exist.” And, it says, the recent city filing includes references to quotations in six other cases “where the quotations simply do not exist.”

The motion to decertify, referenced by the plaintiffs in the Dec. 9 filing, was signed by Lyles. Attorneys for the plaintiffs could not be reached immediately for comment.

Reached by phone Monday, Lyles said he did not know “anything” about the filing suggesting the city used artificial intelligence in its filings.

Lyles said he enjoyed working with the city for six years, and was looking forward to continuing to help people in the future.

“The new mayor was elected and he has choices in these types of positions,” he said.

Lyles bid for a job in 2023 to run the state’s Attorney Grievance Commission. He went so far as to tell the City Council at the time he was leaving for the job, though he ultimately was not approved by the Maryland Supreme Court for the position.

In his emailed statement, Littmann thanked Lyles for his work.

“Mike has served the Annapolis community with integrity and professionalism,” wrote the mayor, who was sworn in Dec. 1. “We are grateful for his years of public service and the legal guidance he has provided.”

It is not uncommon for a new mayor to replace city staff, including in the law department. Littmann recently hired Neilye Garrity, his campaign manager, as chief of staff and Laura Richards, his deputy campaign manager, as a community engagement specialist.

Mitchelle Stephenson, a city spokesperson, said the city attorney is a role under direct supervision of the mayor.

“Incoming administrations make decisions about leadership and Mayor Littmann has opted to appoint new legal leadership as he begins his new term,” she said.

During his campaign, Littmann said an audit of the city’s law office would be part of his 100-day agenda.

Assistant City Attorney Kerry Berger will serve as the acting city attorney, a position she has held before, the mayor’s news release said. The Annapolis Human Resources Department will begin recruitment for a new city attorney.

This article may be updated.