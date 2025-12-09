From 67 applications to fill an empty at-large seat on the Montgomery County Council, council members have whittled the finalists down to a three.

The council will vote Tuesday to appoint a “caretaker” for the last year of former at-large council member Gabe Albornoz’s term. Albornoz left his seat on Dec. 1 and is expected to head the county’s recreation department.

The three finalists sat for public interviews during the Dec. 2 council meeting.

Candidates who are running for a council seat in 2026 were not eligible, so none would have an incumbent’s advantage, said council member Kate Stewart. She said she and her colleagues, as revenue tightens this fiscal year, will favor candidates with a strong knowledge of budgeting.

According to the county’s charter and code, a vacancy occurring on or after Dec. 1 the year before the election is filled with an appointee. Had Albornoz set his resignation date for even one day prior, a special election would have been required.

Here’s what you need to know about the three finalists.

Shebra Evans

Shebra Evans speaks about her experience responding to crises, noting her work during the COVID-19 pandemic coordinating food distribution during her interview with the council earlier this month. (Valerie Plesch for The Banner)

Evans sat on the county school board from 2016 through 2024. She served two consecutive terms as board president and twice as vice president. Seeking a third term, she lost her seat to challenger Laura Stewart in the 2024 election.

She headed the board’s Communication and Stakeholder Engagement Committee and also served as treasurer of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education. She held multiple roles with Montgomery County Council of PTAs. She lives in Silver Spring.

During her interview with the council, she talked about her experience responding to crises, noting her work coordinating food distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Policymakers have to make policy decisions, very tough ones, but most importantly, you’ll learn that I use my head and my heart,” Evans said.

She said the best way to tackle the challenges facing the county amid federal government cuts is to strengthen partnerships with organizations and community groups.

“I have long-standing relationships with people throughout the county — nonprofits, businesses, organizations,” Evans said. “This is a really volatile time right now, and people need to know that the person that’s in that seat has served in crisis.”

Henry Lee

Henry Lee said budget balancing and transparency are top priorities for him. (Valerie Plesch for The Banner)

Henry Lee owns and operates Twin Dentistry in Olney. He belongs to the Asian American Political Alliance and he serves on the Board of Visitors of the University of Maryland, Baltimore School of Dentistry. He lives in Derwood.

Lee served on the county school board in 2004 after he was appointed to fill a vacancy, but left after a few months, citing the time commitment and a need to spend more time with his children.

During his interview, Lee said budget balancing and transparency are his top priorities.

“Nobody really sees the budget,” Lee said. “You need transparency in how the money is being spent … we need to make the budget work for the greatest number of people.”

Lee said that because the council faces increasing needs and declining revenue, projects need to be triaged. He used the school system as an example.

“We have to look at the big projects and then maybe cut back and focus on the smaller projects that would address everybody’s needs,” Lee said.

Reemberto Rodriguez

Reemberto Rodriguez said he believes the three most important issues facing the county are affordability, growth and safety. (Valerie Plesch for The Banner)

Reemberto Rodriguez was the Silver Spring regional services director for the county from 2009 until his retirement in 2021. He worked there on housing, business growth and other issues.

He currently works as a contractor with the National Center for Smart Growth at the University of Maryland. He lives in Silver Spring.

Rodriguez said that he applied for the yearlong term because he is experienced and also frustrated with federal cuts and crackdowns on immigrants.

“I couldn’t just sit back and see the onslaught on the immigrant community, disrespect for the federal workers and the cutting of funds for our underserved communities,” Rodriquez said.

Rodriguez said he believes the three most important issues facing the county are affordability, growth and safety.

“People are afraid in their own apartment complexes,” Rodriquez said. “But it’s also pedestrian safety. It’s also the safety to drive around without having fear” of harm, he added.