Charles Robinson III, an award-winning journalist who covered stories across TV, radio and print for decades, died Monday afternoon at age 69, according to an executive at Maryland Public Television, his most recent workplace.

Robinson had a storied career that took him across the United States, from Florida to Ohio and eventually back to his Baltimore roots. Travis Mitchell, senior vice president and chief content officer at Maryland Public Television, said Robinson was a well-known figure in the state who had covered nearly every sector.

“People trusted him to be fair and to be accurate,” said Mitchell, adding that his coverage of minority communities, especially the African American community, was “pretty legendary.”

Robinson held several leadership positions in the National Association for Black Journalists and was considered a mentor in his newsrooms, including to Mitchell himself, he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Robinson’s death.

Robinson was born in Richmond, Virginia, on Oct. 20, 1956, and later raised in Baltimore. When he was a junior in high school, he delivered the Baltimore Afro-American newspaper, perhaps an early introduction to his future career.

Charles Robinson and his wife, Robbie, at the Maryland Public Television Walk of Fame ceremony. (Maryland Public Television)

He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1980. Robinson had an active life on campus as a part of the swim team and student radio station, WVCW. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, a historic organization for Black men, and later worked as editor of its publication, The Sphinx magazine.

After college, Robinson joined radio and TV newsrooms across the country, mostly focusing on political coverage. He had stints as an on-air reporter at WWBT-TV in Richmond; WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach, Florida; WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, Ohio; and BET as a national correspondent. Robinson joined Maryland Public Television in 2001, according to his company biography.

Robinson covered local, state and national news throughout his career, working on Maryland state politics coverage until his final days. In 2020, he helped write, produce and shoot a three-hour special for Maryland Public Television, framing the 2020 election through the lens of unresolved issues Martin Luther King Jr. raised in the ’60s.

He won numerous awards over the years, including a 1991 NABJ award for his coverage of Nelson Mandela’s first trip to the United States and a NABJ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. Maryland Public Television honored Robinson with a Walk of Fame star for his significant on-air contributions in 2016.

When Mitchell was an editor at his student newspaper at Morgan State University, he met Robinson, who was at WEAA radio in Baltimore at the time.

Charles Robinson with his MPT news and public affairs team colleagues Sue Kopen Katcef and Nancy Yamada in Annapolis in 2024. (Maryland Public Television)

“I owe a debt of gratitude for Charles in setting me on this path and for the contributions he made to my life as a journalist and a professional,” Mitchell said.

Robinson often coached young journalists coming up in the industry as a leader in NABJ and an adjunct professor at Howard Community College. At NABJ, he was president of the Baltimore Chapter of NABJ’s Association of Black Media Workers and then an NABJ director for the mid-Atlantic region.

The longtime reporter settled in Baltimore County later in life. He is survived by his wife, Robbie, and two children.