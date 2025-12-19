Federal immigration agents arrested a U.S. citizen born in Laurel this week and sent her to a detention facility in Louisiana, according to attorneys representing the family.

Dulce Consuelo Diaz Morales, 22, was in a car with her two younger sisters in Baltimore on Sunday when they were stopped by multiple vehicles from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to Zachary Perez, one of the family’s attorneys from Sanabria & Associates, which has offices in Baltimore and Silver Spring.

“She’s a working mother. We’re doing everything we can to get her back for the holidays. She should never have been taken,” Perez said.

ICE officials offered a different account.

“Dulce Consuelo Madrigal Diaz is NOT a U.S. citizen,” the federal Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, said in an email.

ICE did not immediately respond to follow-up questions from The Banner regarding the discrepancy in her listed surnames. Perez said his client’s surnames are Diaz Morales, while federal authorities identified her as Madrigal Diaz.

The ICE statement said she was born Oct. 18, 2003, in Mexico and was “encountered” by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona close to the border with Mexico.

They said Diaz Morales has not provided a birth certificate or any evidence supporting the claim of U.S. citizenship. But Perez disputes that, saying her legal team provided ICE with clear evidence Diaz Morales was born in the United States. It’s possible to be a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico.

The dispute comes as ICE has ramped up enforcement in Maryland, increasingly arresting allegedly undocumented immigrants, and as Homeland Security officials have faced increased scrutiny over documented cases of ICE arresting U.S. citizens.

Diaz Morales’ legal team filed a habeas corpus petition in Maryland District Court this week challenging the legality of her detention.

Judge Brendan A. Hurson ruled Thursday that the federal government may not remove her from the United States while the case before him is ongoing. He requested more information from Diaz Morales’ lawyers by Monday and has given the federal government until Jan. 5 to respond.

Using the name ICE provided, the agency’s online detainee locator shows she is being held in the Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana. It lists her country of birth as Mexico.

Perez said it took the family days to figure out where she was and that she had “gone into the black box of enforcement operations.”

The family couldn’t ascertain her whereabouts using the online system, he said, and a member of the legal team went to ICE’s Baltimore field office to ask to see her. After a six-hour wait, Perez said, they were told she had been transferred out of state.

Diaz Morales’ case sparked outrage online after a video of one of Perez’s colleagues circulated on social media.

“Her case is being adjudicated and she is receiving full due process,” the DHS spokesperson wrote. “Any allegation that ICE does not allow detainees to contact legal assistance is FALSE. All detainees have access to phones to communicate with lawyers.”

Attorneys for Diaz Morales said the family is worried about her health and shocked by her arrest.

“I’ve been doing this for years. I’ve never seen the federal government dig in like this. It would be so easy to say, ‘We made a mistake,’” Perez said. “I don’t know in what world we can accept that kind of treatment of people.”