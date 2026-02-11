MIAMI — Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese is returning to Unrivaled for the remainder of the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league’s season.

Reese, who was named Unrivaled’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, is re-signing with the Rose BC squad that won the league’s first championship. The league announced Wednesday that her first game will be Rose’s matchup against Hive BC on Feb 20.

Reese led Unrivaled with 12.2 rebounds per game last season and led Rose in blocked shots. She was sidelined for the semifinals and final because of a hand injury.

“Good morning to my Rosebuds & my Rosebuds ONLY!” Reese posted on X on Wednesday.

Rose had a roster opening after trading Azurá Stevens to Hive — part of a four-team trade on Monday, when Breeze BC’s Aari McDonald was ruled out for the remainder of the season because of a right leg injury.

The WNBA star and Randallstown native has also joined the cast of the Netflix series “The Hunting Wives” for Season 2, which is in production, the streaming service announced.

Reese will have a “co-starring role” as Trainer Barbie, according to Netflix. Reese’s prior monikers include Bayou Barbie, from her time at Louisiana State University, and Chi Barbie after the Chicago Sky drafted Reese No. 7 overall in 2024.

Banner reporter Wesley Case contributed to this story.