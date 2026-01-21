There’s a new Barbie title to add to Angel Reese’s growing list of nicknames: Trainer Barbie.

The WNBA star and Randallstown native has joined the cast of the Netflix series “The Hunting Wives” for Season 2, which is in production, the streaming service announced.

Reese will have a “co-starring role” as Trainer Barbie, according to Netflix. Reese’s prior monikers include Bayou Barbie, from her time at Louisiana State University, and Chi Barbie after the Chicago Sky drafted Reese No. 7 overall in 2024.

The new role continues the 23-year-old’s foray into Hollywood: Reese made a cameo as herself in Netflix’s 2025 political thriller “A House of Dynamite,” and she provides the voice of Propp, an athletic polar bear, in the February animated film “Goat.”

Based on the novel by May Cobb, “The Hunting Wives” — a dramatic whodunit about an East Texas socialite and her inner circle — found success following its premiere in July. The show, which stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman, became the most-streamed series in America by the end of that month with more than 2 billion minutes viewed. The series has made headlines for its characters’ homoerotic relationships.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.

Meanwhile, plenty of eyes are watching the WNBA as the rising basketball league negotiates a new collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union. The new season is scheduled to tip off in May, but the impasse between the two sides threatens the start date.

Reese, whose arrival to the league alongside Caitlin Clark has helped increase ratings and interest, averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game during the 2025 season. The Saint Frances Academy alumna missed multiple games due to a back injury.