Seven Maryland teachers were named finalists for the title of the state Teacher of the Year on Friday.

From a Baltimore City math teacher whose students excel on advanced placement to an Anne Arundel County instructor known for her support of immigrant students, the seven represent rural and urban areas of the state.

Jacqueline Sanderson, an Anne Arundel County teacher at Belle Grove Elementary, has a reputation as an advocate for multilingual learners and believes they are an asset, not a liability, to the school system.

Howard County teacher Natalie Pretzello is the Hammond Middle School band director and also serves as co-director of the school system’s Middle School Gifted & Talented Symphonic Band.

And Baltimore City’s Jevons Liu, who teaches at the Academy for College and Career Exploration, has focused on teaching math to students with special needs. He mentors teachers statewide.

ALonna Soward-Puryear from Frederick County’s Monocacy Elementary School, Marcie Mamas from Queen Anne’s County, Emma Cohn Matthews in Wicomico County and Phillip Cropper in Worcester County were also recognized as finalists.

The Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced at a dinner in Hunt Valley on Sept. 26.

“Each of our finalists represents the very best of Maryland educators,” said State Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright in a statement. “Their dedication, creativity, and leadership are shaping the future of our students and communities.”

Finalists were evaluated on student achievement, teaching philosophy, academic results, community involvement and knowledge of educational issues.

Teacher of the Year winners speak and act as statewide education advisors for a year. They also compete for National Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in early spring.

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.