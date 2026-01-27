Some Maryland schools will stay closed Wednesday as chilly temperatures and icy conditions persist after a weekend snowstorm.

Winter Storm Fern brought more than 10 inches of snow and ice to some areas, closing schools, government offices and businesses. Even as things begin to reopen, bitterly cold weather is expected the rest of this week, causing continued disruptions.

Here’s what we know about school and college closures and delays.

K-12 school closures and delays:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Baltimore City Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. The Central Office and virtual learning tool, BRAVE, will be open. | Read the alert.

Baltimore County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and open two hours late on Thursday. | Read the alert.

Calvert County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Carroll County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. The central office will open at 10 a.m. | Read the alert.

Cecil County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day Wednesday.| Read the alert.

Dorchester County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Frederick County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. Offices will open two hours late. | Read the alert.

Garrett County Public Schools will open two hours late on Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Harford County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Howard County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Kent County Public Schools will host a Virtual Learning Day for students. | Read the alert.

Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. | Read the alert.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. | Read the alert.

Queen Anne’s County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Somerset County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day Wednesday. | Read the alert.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Talbot County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Washington County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Wicomico County Public Schools will open 90 minutes late Wednesday. | Read the alert.

College and university closures and delays:

College of Southern Maryland will be closed Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Community College of Baltimore County will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Hood College will offer remote classes Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Loyola University of Maryland will host remote classes while the campus remains closed on Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Montgomery College will be closed Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Prince George’s County Community College will host remote classes Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Salisbury University will have online classes this week. | Read the alert.

Stevenson University will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday. | Read the alert.

University of Maryland, College Park, will be closed Wednesday. | Read the alert.

University of Maryland Eastern Shore will be virtual this week. | Read the alert.