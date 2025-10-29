Montgomery County schools saw an increase in student suspensions at the start of this school year.

During the first five weeks of classes, the district recorded 296 out-of-school suspensions compared to 230 during the same period last school year.

The 29% increase was driven by more suspensions handed down to Hispanic students, children who are learning English and those who receive special education services.

The numbers — which will be discussed Thursday at the Montgomery County Public Schools board meeting — provide a glimpse into how the district’s new code of conduct is playing out. The data covers the first day of school through Sept. 30.

Some advocacy groups previously raised concerns that changes to the code of conduct could lower the threshold to kick students out of class, leading to more children of color and kids with disabilities facing suspension.

“MCPS did not prevent it,” said Danielle Blocker, the director of Young People for Progress, after reviewing the numbers.

Montgomery County schools spokeswoman Liliana López cautioned that the data is a “very early snapshot” and not a forecast for the rest of the school year. Officials constantly monitor numbers so they can make necessary changes, she added.

“As schools adjust to the newly revised Student Code of Conduct, some variation in early numbers is expected,” she wrote in an email. “While some schools are seeing increases that we are actively addressing, others have already shown that meaningful reductions are possible through consistent implementation and restorative practices.”

Removing students from the classroom is to be used only as a last resort, according to district rules. Schools are supposed to prioritize restorative approaches, which involves identifying the root causes of problematic behavior and learning from mistakes while building healthy relationships.

The new code of conduct has five levels of consequences, ranging from things like a written apology to an expulsion.

Certain infractions can be handled with a wide spectrum of responses. For example, disruption — defined as “moderate to serious behavior that distracts from teaching and learning and directly affects the safety of others” — can be handled as a level 1 offense up to a level 4 offense. That includes consequences that stretch from talking to a counselor to short-term suspension.

Other offenses, like threatening a school shooting, are considered level 5. That means a long-term suspension or expulsion.

Research has repeatedly shown that children of color are disciplined at disproportionate levels compared to their white peers, including for subjective offenses.

The early data doesn’t include the reasons for why students got suspended.

As of Sept. 30, Hispanic students made up about half of all out-of-school suspensions, though they’re about 35% of the district’s population.

Black students — who represent just over one-fifth of Montgomery County students — made up one-third of those suspended. That’s about in line with last year’s numbers.

Roughly 37% of those who were suspended receive special education services.

As part of the district’s code of conduct, staff members are told to “recognize and eliminate discriminatory bias and disproportionality in disciplining students, and administer discipline rules consistently, fairly, and equitably.”

Blocker said it will be important for district officials to dig into school-level trends. For example, Springbrook High suspended zero students by Sept. 30 last year, but 14 so far this year. John F. Kennedy High moved in the opposite direction, going from 27 suspensions to fewer than 10.

“It’s great that they’re monitoring it, but they need to be acting, too,” Blocker said.