Who is Montgomery County teacher Joe Evans?

Hopefully, a future “Jeopardy!” champion.

The Takoma Park Middle School educator will take the quiz show’s stage on Nov. 4, the school system posted on its Facebook page.

“Let’s cheer him on as he shows off that MCPS brainpower,” officials wrote.

Evans told The MoCoShow that he prepared at bar trivia contests, including at Silver Branch Brewing in Silver Spring.

“People better be watching,” he told the outlet. “My students, my colleagues, my family, everyone’s ready.”