Montgomery County students still can’t head back to school Monday.

The district was closed all last week due to snow and ice that made road conditions dangerous. Maintenance crews say they need more time to ensure kids can walk or be driven to school safely.

“Post-plowing snow piles are creating a safety hazard for our buses, creating poor visibility and blocking access to pass through and turn lanes. Many major roadways still have obstructions that have reduced lanes, making safe travel during peak traffic times difficult,” district leaders wrote in a Sunday afternoon message to families.

On top of that, many sidewalks remain impassable.

Staff members are expected to return to work Monday. District officials asked them to allow for extra time during their commutes.

The extended closures have frustrated families and raised questions about how the district will make up for lost learning time.

“Our priority at this point is to open the schools safely,” district spokesperson Liliana López said last week. “We’ll let the community know about next steps as soon as we can.”

District officials asked families for their partnership to ensure roads are cleared more quickly. They said people should remove their cars from the streets, clear sidewalks and report roadways that require ice removal to 311.

“Our goal is to open schools on Tuesday, but we need your help,” the district wrote. “Please help us by getting cars off the streets and sidewalks near you cleared. This is a big job and will take all of us to get back to school as safely as possible.”