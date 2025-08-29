It’s only the first week of school and there are already test scores.

Results for the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, known as MCAP, dropped this week for the 2024–25 school year. The annual assessment tests students in grades three through eight, as well as some high schoolers, in English, math, science and social studies.

Students are scored from 1 through 4 on the various assessments, with scores of 3 and 4 considered proficient.

Several Howard County schools stood out as top performers. Some even posted county-leading scores in both English and math, including Mount View Middle, West Friendship Elementary, Clarksville Middle and Worthington Elementary.

Check out which other county schools scored the highest proficiency ratings on the English and math exams:

Top 10 performing schools on mathematics assessment

Triadelphia Ridge Elementary, 77.1% Pointers Run Elementary, 77% Bushy Park Elementary, 75.9% Worthington Elementary, 75.7% West Friendship Elementary, 73.9% Clarksville Middle, 72.7% Mount View Middle, 70.7% Waverly Elementary, 70.5% Folly Quarter Middle, 70.4% Rockburn Elementary, 69.9%

Top 10 performing schools on English language arts assessment

Glenelg High, 92.1% River Hill High, 88.1% Marriotts Ridge High, 87.5% West Friendship Elementary, 85.2% Worthington Elementary, 85% Lime Kiln Middle, 84.2% Centennial High, 83.6% Clarksville Middle, 82.8% Burleigh Manor Middle, 82.2% Mount View Middle, 82.1%

To see English and math scores for all schools in Maryland, use our searchable interactive tables.