Montgomery County school leaders scheduled a weather makeup day on a major Muslim holiday, setting off a wave of pushback from families and elected officials.

After closing for a week because of snow and ice, Montgomery County Public Schools officials announced that March 20 would be a regular school day — rather than a professional development day for staff. Neighboring Prince George’s County Public Schools made the same decision.

But that day falls on Eid al-Fitr, an important celebration that marks the end of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting for the region’s many Muslims.

Maryland districts have long debated how to honor the religious obligations of their diverse student population while fulfilling the state requirement to operate at least 180 days each school year.

Advocates spent years asking for Muslim holidays to be given the same weight on the school calendar as those of other major world religions.

MCPS officials said students observing Eid al-Fitr this year will receive an excused absence. Several Montgomery County Council members said that’s not enough.

“Muslim families should never have been told that they, and they alone, would need to give up observing a previously accounted-for holiday for their kids to receive equal instructional time,” Council member Kristin Mink said in a statement.

She urged the school board to choose a different backup plan.

The county’s public schools were closed to students this year for two of the most important Jewish holidays, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. And Christmas, falling within winter break, is always shielded.

“Muslim students and families should not be forced to choose between their faith and their education, any more than we would ask that of families observing Christmas, Yom Kippur or any other religious holiday,” Council member Will Jawando said.

Montgomery County leaders are asking the state for a waiver to cover a portion of the missed school days. The district must legally make up for four snow days.

Asked Monday about the decision to use Eid as a makeup day, district spokesperson Liliana López said in an email that MCPS “will address the first two days by using contingency dates already included in the current academic calendar, which was approved by the Board of Education following extensive community feedback.”

They also plan to move back the end of the school year by one day, from June 17 to June 18.

After Howard County education officials designated Eid al-Fitr as a weather makeup day last year, the school board issued a quick apology.

“The process and subsequent communication were insensitive, lacked transparency, and ultimately undermined the spirit of inclusivity and respect that the Board is committed to upholding,” board members wrote.

“We sincerely apologize for adding to the sense of ostracization and disregard that Muslim members of our community may be feeling in these times,” they added.

State lawmakers representing Montgomery County are working on legislation that would give school officials greater flexibility to make up time lost due to bad weather.

Their bill aligns with district leaders’ concerns about the cost of adding days to the school calendar and poor attendance on those days.