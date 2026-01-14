Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers revealed Tuesday night that her proposed fiscal year 2027 budget would total $2.5 billion — slightly less than the $2.8 billion spending plan adopted last year.

The reveal comes a day after Rogers offered an audience of educators and politicians a peek at her budget plan at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology.

It was another challenging year to pull together a balanced budget. Since Rogers committed to pay raises and benefits for 20,000 union employees, which will cost $93 million, big cuts had to be made to fund it, she said.

Cutting nearly 600 positions will save $59 million, but class sizes for students in first to 12th grades would increase to 25. She said she’s only spending $6.4 million on new items, like incoming charter schools.

The county agreed to chip in 2% more than it did last year, which puts $30 million more in the school system’s pocket. But state funding seems less reliable.

Rogers said Monday that $15.8 million could be at risk due to an enrollment decline and changes to a federal program that helps feed students from low-income families. Fewer kids means less money from the state. And the Trump administration’s cuts to Medicaid and food stamp programs affect the free meals the school system provides to students. Rogers hopes the state can step in to help feed hungry kids, and that the governor will stabilize the district’s funding.

