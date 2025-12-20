Crofton parents who oppose Anne Arundel County’s school redistricting plan appealed Friday to the Maryland State Board of Education to stop its implementation.

The 1,151-page appeal documents what the parents call extensive factual inaccuracies, baseless assumptions and procedural problems they believe undermine the school board’s decision to implement the plan, which sends 750 children to new schools starting next year.

“The board relied on demonstrably incorrect capacity data, mischaracterized state funding criteria, ignored contradictory evidence presented by the public and failed to articulate a rational basis for singling out Nantucket Elementary,” said attorney Patrick Seidel, who represents the parents.

Bob Mosier, a spokesperson for the district, said he had no comment.

Superintendent Mark Bedell and members of the board stated early this year that the goal of the redistricting process was to reduce overcrowding at some schools by shifting students to campuses with space.

Board members said this logic led them to vote to route some students from Gambrills who attend Nantucket Elementary to Arundel Middle and Arundel High. Currently, those students matriculate to Crofton Middle and Crofton High.

The nearly yearlong redistricting process strained relationships among Anne Arundel school board members and some community members, with angry families accusing some board members and district staff of failing to understand the link among school enrollment, school funding and school construction.

The appeal asserts board members were wrongly focused on the availability of state funding for school construction projects and not enough on student well-being.

It also highlights procedural irregularities that undermined public confidence in the process, including inconsistent data presentations, shifting rationales and a pattern of dismissing or minimizing community-provided information.

“One Crofton did not come into existence to relitigate feelings or prolong controversy,” said Mike Chittenden, president of One Crofton, the nonprofit group the parents recently formed. “We came together because the facts did not support the decision, the process did not withstand scrutiny and students were harmed as a result.”

The Anne Arundel County school district is expected to file a response to the appeal early next year.