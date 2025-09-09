Towson University is partnering with the Baltimore Ravens in a deal aimed at expanding the university’s visibility and student programming and the team’s community engagement.

As part of the deal, the university will run a kiosk on RavensWalk to engage with fans and share information during Ravens home games, according to a news release Monday. The university will also be part of the Ravens media presence on signage, commercials and the team’s digital and social channels.

“The Ravens are not just champions on the field but also in the community,” Mark Ginsberg, president of Towson University, said in a statement. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to excellence, engagement and impact throughout greater Baltimore.”

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but the Baltimore Business Journal reported that it involved a financial commitment by Towson to the NFL team. The Ravens and Towson didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The public university, which sits in the suburbs of Baltimore, had more than 19,000 undergraduate and graduate students in the fall of 2024. Students across multiple disciplines and majors will participate in a case study with the Ravens, set to launch in spring 2026 as part of “real-world learning opportunities” in sports, business and media, according to the news release.

“We are proud to launch this partnership with Towson University,” Kevin Rochlitz, the Ravens’ senior vice president and chief sales officer, said in the news release. “Together, we aim to create meaningful learning opportunities that prepare students to become the next generation of leaders while also strengthening the visibility of one of the region’s premier educational institutions.”

The Ravens had their first regular-season game on Sunday, losing to the Buffalo Bills 41-40. They face the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend.