Capt. Gilbert Clark Jr., the recently removed commandant of midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy, was fired last week for not meeting the school’s standards.

That’s according to Naval Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, who addressed the departure at Monday’s Board of Visitors meeting.

“We have standards here,” Borgschulte told the bipartisan board. “We hold those standards. Doesn’t matter what your rank is, and I won’t get into the details, but he was not hitting those standards, and so he had to be removed.”

The firing comes during a tumultuous few months at the Annapolis military academy, which has recently seen a suicide of a midshipman, a shooting on the Yard and impacts from the government shutdown. Borgschulte has only served as superintendent for three months, after Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, the first woman to lead the academy, was suddenly reassigned.

Borgschulte said those events represented the “low lows” he’s faced since starting the job in August.

Clark served as commandant of midshipmen for six months before being removed. The commandant oversees day-to-day operations at the military academy, akin to a dean of students at a civilian institution.

Borgschulte’s comments on Monday were the first time he publicly addressed the firing. Borgschulte also took responsibility for the decision, citing a “lack of confidence for [Clark’s] ability to effectively lead the brigade of midshipmen.”

The superintendent noted that the board would discuss more details in closed session.

Capt. Austin Jackson, a Navy SEAL and former troop commander for SEAL Team 6, is serving as interim commandant. He previously served as deputy commandant under Clark.

Borgshulte said in Monday’s meeting that the search for Clark’s permanent replacement is underway, noting he did not want to rush the process. Once a new commandant is chosen, Jackson is expected to return to his deputy role.

“The general (Borgschulte) and I are absolutely aligned and really keeping our focus here as we get into the next spring semester,” Jackson told the board, adding they were focused on “readiness and preparing our future generation to get into the confidence that we’re seeing.”

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.