A 20-year-old U.S. Naval Academy midshipman from New Jersey has died, the military service academy in Annapolis said.

Circumstances surrounding the death of Kyle Philbert James, of Whippany, N.J., are under investigation, an academy spokesperson, Ashley Hockycko, said in a statement.

James’ mother, Dyane, showed WFSB Eyewitness News 3 a text message she sent her son Thursday morning, to which he replied, “I love you more.”

“I got a phone call from his battalion officer at the Naval Academy telling me that he didn’t show up for any of his classes,” Dyane James told the Connecticut television station, adding that she received the call around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Hockycko did not say when or where James was discovered dead, whether he had been reported missing or which agency was investigating his death.

Officials with the Annapolis Police Department did not respond to questions Sunday.

James was a member of the 36th Company, a history major and participated in the academy’s Gospel Choir, Hockycko said.

“It is painful to lose a member of our Naval Academy family, and as we attempt to better understand this tremendous loss, we offer our deepest condolences to Philbert James’ family, close friends, classmates and company mates during this extremely difficult time,” Hockycko said.

She added counseling and support services were available to fellow students and staff through the Midshipman Development Center, Chaplain’s Center and Chain of Command.

James’ death marks a morbid milestone during a tumultuous stretch at the academy featuring a change of command that frustrated some alumni and onlookers and a shooting at the yard that left a midshipman and Navy police officer injured.

The shooting in September happened during the chaotic response to a false report of a mass shooting unfolding on campus.

Misinformation spread that afternoon that the alleged attacker was dressed as a cop. As police cleared the massive Bancroft Hall, one midshipman attacked an officer, mistaking the officer as a threat, with a parade rifle. The officer shot the midshipman.

A former midshipman from Indiana has been charged with making a threat across state lines related to the academy lockdown when the shooting happened.

