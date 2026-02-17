A night at the symphony typically calls for dressing up, sitting still and staying quiet, save for some polite applause.

Not when Peppa Pig comes to town.

For the first time in recent memory, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will welcome toddlers for a show tailored just for them on the main stage, a space typically reserved for their parents’ date night. At “Peppa Pig: My First Concert” on April 13, the animated British star will invite kids 18 months or older to get loud and make their own music in the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Because the audience will be predominantly toddlers, the show will be a little more informal and comfortable than a traditional concert, said BSO Senior Vice President and Chief Advancement and Communications Officer Allison Burr-Livingstone. Kids will be able to color in their paper programs and can “come as you are, dance around and wiggle in your seat.”

According to the touring show’s website, the interactive performance will feature the United Kingdom’s favorite family of swine: Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, George and baby sister Evie. The touring company’s Muddy Puddles Orchestra will perform the show rather than BSO musicians.

Burr-Livingstone said Peppa Pig’s visit is an extension of the orchestra’s family programming. It also runs a music box series of 30-minute performances for kids aged 6 months to 3 years, with families seated on blankets in concert hall lobbies. And last June, the BSO held two sold-out Danny Go! shows featuring the popular YouTuber for kids aged 3-7.

“So much of what we do in our family selection is about introducing and nurturing what we hope will be a lifelong love of music,” Burr-Livingstone said. “This Peppa Pig program is a beautiful kind of starting point for that journey.”

The show is at 6 p.m. and tickets range from $35 to $67. Parents can also add on a meet-and-greet with one of the characters, which for $75 comes with a photo, toy and surprises.

