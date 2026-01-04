I overlooked my son’s somersaults in the dead of night while pregnant with him. But these days there’s no refuting his tiny, toddler fist pump when he hears Kendrick Lamar. Or, really any catchy song with a nice beat.

Every day the 1-year-old drops little hints that he’s beginning to enjoy music. It’s exciting to watch his imagination expand one tune at a time. This budding curiosity encouraged me to start looking for opportunities for him to hear all kinds of music and interact with it. And maybe even make some friends along the way.

Turns out Baltimore has a smorgasbord of options to sate his appetite for music. I asked colleagues and friends about places in Baltimore where I could get my little music-lover started, and I’m happy to share the wealth.

Music Box Series

On certain Saturdays, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra hosts a Music Box Series for kids at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra)

The Music Box Series with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is catered to kids 6 months to 3 years old. Kiddos bask in 30-minute interactive performances featuring orchestra musicians. Sessions are usually on Saturday morning, either at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore or the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Montgomery County. The outings might be tied to a theme, so don’t be afraid to dress up if it makes sense. And bring a blanket because seating is on the floor.

Tickets are $10, or families can register for a Families Listen Together card for $60 with year-round access to the Music Box Series and Family Concerts for up to two adults and four kids per show.

Pierce’s Park

You may have strolled right past Pierce’s Park, on the way to the National Aquarium or distracted by another smelly saga unfolding from the Inner Harbor. The park is a hidden gem for a no-hassle musical experience. It includes xylophone fences kids can ding as much as they want. There are also cool sculptures, a grassy area for playing and homophones carved into the surrounding bricks.

Patterson Park Academy of Music

The Patterson Park Academy of Music offers interactive music classes for babies and toddlers. There's also a sister campus in South Baltimore. (Patterson Park Academy of Music)

The Patterson Park Academy of Music has classes for babies and toddlers. Most are 45 minutes and include singing, hand drums, egg shakers, movement scarves and an opportunity to sing melodies and songs.

Prices for an eight-week session are $200-$240, depending on the child’s age. Sessions are a tad less expensive at the sister campus on Light Street in South Baltimore. There aren’t any drop-ins, so be sure to commit to the tunes with your kiddo.

Baltimore School for the Arts TWIGS

Baltimore’s TWIGS (To Work In Gaining Skills) program includes free lessons for kids in second through eighth grade, in voice and instruments such as piano and trumpet. Students audition in the spring for the following year’s session, which coincides with the school year. Instrumental students participate in a band with recitals and receive private lessons at the Baltimore School for the Arts on Cathedral Street in Mount Vernon.

Make sure to check grade restrictions for certain programs. Instrumental and vocal students learn to read sheet music and take musicianship courses. It’s recommended to connect with the program before you anticipate your child auditioning.

Jubilee Drumming Class

The drumming class at Jubilee Arts in West Baltimore offers a drumming class for kids age 6-11 years old. (Jubilee Arts)

Jubilee Arts, at 1947 Pennsylvania Ave. in West Baltimore, offers a drumming class for kids age 6-11 years old. The class costs $18 for a six-week session. Yes, that is $3 per week.

Instructor Raymond Spence leads students through introduction to percussion and music theory. A drum set is available at the sessions. The class is on site and scholarships are available for the class, according to the organization’s website.

Music with Anne

Music with Anne has a class for kiddos at the St. Luke's Church on the Avenue. (Bo Desmarais)

Music with Anne is a 30-minute music and movement session for kids up to 6 years old. The first class is free for you try out.

There’s a monthly membership option for $60 that includes unlimited classes. For the little tikes under 1 year old, Music with Anne offers interactive singing, fingerplays, and more.

For classes that include kids up to 6 years old, there’s storytelling, singing and instrument exploration. This class is great for siblings with age gaps, according to the Music with Anne website. Make sure to double-check the location of the classes, as they can be at Elm Park, St. Luke’s Church on the Avenue in Hampden or elsewhere.

Music with Anne is also back at Union Craft Brewing at 1700 W. 41st St. on Tuesdays, but space is limited for non-members.