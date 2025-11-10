The demands of parenting never stop — even when the government does.

The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history has forced hundreds of thousands of federal workers to clock in without a paycheck. As of March, 1 in 10 Maryland workers were employed by the federal government.

The Baltimore City government has earmarked $1 million to help essential federal employees and families receiving food benefits with child care costs over the next two months. It’s part of a $4.6 million pledge to aid city residents during the shutdown.

Here’s how to qualify and get help.

Am I included?

Two groups of people can apply, said Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Letitia Dzirasa.

Federal employees working through the shutdown: Known as essential workers, they must be working in person without pay. Those are employees like air traffic controllers.

Furloughed workers or those who work from home are not eligible.

Families who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program: Turmoil over how the program, known as SNAP or food stamps, will be covered in November means benefit payments are delayed for many, and families may have to scrap other expenses — like child care — to afford food.

Families also have to show their kid attends a licensed child care facility.

How much money are we talking?

Families can apply for up to $2,500 a month in both November and December, for $5,000 per family total.

The actual award will depend on how much a family is paying per month in child care costs, which they’ll prove by providing an invoice. The city will then pay the child care provider directly, said Debra Brooks, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success.

Families can use the money for full-time care as well as before- and after-school care. This could help prevent parents from losing their child’s coveted spot in the program if missed paychecks would otherwise force them to pull their kids out even temporarily, Brooks said.

How do I apply?

Brooks said applications should open by the middle of the month.

Right now, residents can fill out an interest form on the city’s website. Brooks said the city already has between 200 and 300 interested, eligible families. She said city employees are following up with families to make sure they have their documents prepared when the application launches.

What if it’s not enough?

If there are more needy families than $1 million can support, the city will direct them to additional resources through the government and nonprofits to try to find them help, Brooks said.

Eligible families will be able to tap into the funds even if the government gets back up and running before January.

“Anyone that is eligible, we are looking to be able to support them with this,” Brooks said. “Because we know how important this is for our families.”

About the Education Hub

This reporting is part of The Banner’s Education Hub, community-funded journalism that provides parents with resources they need to make decisions about how their children learn. Read more.