Casual wear and Calico Critters fans, rejoice. Uniqlo, a Japanese brand known for everyday clothing, is opening at The Mall in Columbia on Friday, according to the store’s website.

The store is taking over the former location of Williams Sonoma, a housewares and kitchenware store neighboring Macy’s. Williams Sonoma closed its Columbia location in January.

The Columbia store will be the first Uniqlo location in the Baltimore area. The clothing brand has three stores in Montgomery County, one at Union Station in Washington, D.C., and two in Pentagon City and Tysons Corner.

Representatives for The Mall in Columbia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shoppers can expect special deals, Black Milk tea and a special Taiko drum performance for the store’s grand opening weekend. The first 200 customers in line will get a free knot bag with a “fun gift,” according to the store’s website. Shoppers who spend at least $99 this weekend — that includes on the new Calico Critters collection — will get a free frame bottle.

In 2023, Uniqlo announced plans to expand in North America, aiming to open 200 stores by 2027.