Over the past 17 years, the Maryland Stadium Authority has built schools, demolished vacant houses and renovated both of Baltimore’s pro sports stadiums.

Michael Frenz has been there for it all.

Executive director of the authority since 2008, Frenz will retire April 30, the authority said in a news release Monday.

“I am proud of the people of MSA and the great work we have done to earn the sterling reputation we enjoy,” Frenz said in a statement.

The authority was formed by the Maryland General Assembly in 1986 to attract an NFL team back to Baltimore. Its scope immediately grew when it built Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and has expanded beyond sports.

In addition to improving minor league ballparks and spearheading efforts to reconstruct Pimlico Race Course, it now builds public schools across the state and demolishes vacant houses in Baltimore.

The authority operates as the landlord for the Orioles and Ravens. Both M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park are undergoing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of state-financed improvements, made possible by a 2022 law.

The executive director reports to a board of directors who are appointed by elected leaders including the governor. Frenz has worked alongside three board chairs, including the current chair, Craig Thompson.

“Mike’s leadership has shaped the success of the Maryland Stadium Authority and his legacy will be felt for years to come,” Thompson said in a statement. “We cannot thank him enough for his vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to making our mission a reality.”

The authority has engaged in a nationwide search for Frenz’s successor, the release stated.