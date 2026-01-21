Laurel Park had been set to the shutter. Suddenly, though, the historic racetrack in Anne Arundel County has new life.

As part of the umpteenth plan to revitalize the state’s thoroughbred horse racing industry, the state plans to purchase Laurel Park and convert it into a training center, replacing plans to do so at Shamrock Farm in Carroll County.

State officials said Tuesday they have reached a tentative agreement with The Stronach Group, the Canadian company that owns Laurel, to acquire the property. The state is expected to pay about $50 million for Laurel, according to three sources familiar with the deal.

“This represents more than a planned acquisition — it represents the preservation of a storied racing facility,“ Maryland Stadium Authority Chair Craig Thompson said in a statement. ”By pursuing Laurel Park as the home of Maryland’s statewide training center, we are creating a path to secure the state’s historic investments into Maryland’s horse industry and develop the next generation of Triple Crown champions.”

This year’s Preakness Stakes — held at Laurel Park while Pimlico Race Course is rebuilt — was supposed to be Laurel’s swan song as a track; instead, it’ll kick off the century-old venue’s next chapter.

The state government’s most recent blueprint had called for Pimlico in Northwest Baltimore to be rebuilt and Shamrock Farm to be transformed into a top-shelf training center using more than $500 million in state funds.

Read More Photos: The demolition of Pimlico Race Course Oct 7, 2025

The state’s spending board, chaired by Gov. Wes Moore, approved in May the $4.5 million purchase of Shamrock — which had been owned by the same Rooney family that founded the Pittsburgh Steelers — only to change course.

Documents posted on the Maryland General Assembly website said Shamrock Farm was deemed “not viable due to environmental impacts and excessive costs.”

By building the facility at Laurel Park, stadium authority officials expect to save $50 million in costs.

Officials plan to meet with Carroll County officials and horse racing leaders as part of a “task force” to plan Shamrock’s future. Early proposed uses include a horse rescue sanctuary or reserving the space for future recreational development.

The stadium authority has been tasked with building the racing facilities since the abrupt dissolution of the Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority last year.

The new training center is expected to complement everyday racing held at Pimlico. A rebuilt Pimlico is scheduled to host the 2027 Preakness, but some observers are skeptical that the new venue will be ready by then.

In a way, the plan is a return to one from more than six years ago, when Maryland planned to revitalize both Pimlico and Laurel as operational, mile-long tracks. That proved far too costly, though, and only one track — Pimlico — is now expected to host races and spectators.

Jockey Axel Concepcion heads to the track from the paddock at Laurel Park in 2023. (Scott Serio for The Banner)

Under the proposed framework, Pimlico will operate with a “ship-in” model where trainers bring their horses to the track on race days. Those runners will primarily be stabled for training at Laurel Park and other facilities.

“Laurel Park is an ideal training center, valued for its history and its status as our current Maryland racing hub,” said Maryland Jockey Club Executive Director Bill Knauf in a statement. “This acquisition enables a smooth transition from racetrack to training facility, minimizing disruption for horsemen and staff. The proven dirt and turf surfaces are ideal for preparing horses for races at the new Pimlico Race Course.”

The Stronach Group, also known as 1/ST, had operated Maryland racing’s day-to-day for years, but a state-created nonprofit, dubbed the Maryland Jockey Club, took over those duties on Jan. 1, 2025.

However, 1/ST will operate the Preakness this May.

Although the Preakness has been a money-loser in recent years, it is generally considered to be a lucrative event. Beginning in 2027, the jockey club nonprofit will pay 1/ST roughly $5 million a year for the right to run the Preakness, which industry leaders hope can generate substantial revenue and help the enterprise break even.