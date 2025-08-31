Shoppers, a grocery store that serves Maryland, Washington and Virginia markets, is closing four Maryland locations on Oct. 11.

The decision comes after “carefully evaluating all options,” according to Shoppers’ parent company United Natural Foods Inc.

The locations are:

1200 Eastern Blvd., Essex

551 Jermor Lane, Westminster

7790 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton

1170 W. Smallwood Drive, Waldorf

The four closures will cut Shoppers’ store footprint by nearly 20%, reported the Baltimore Business Journal. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in May, United Natural Foods Inc., or UNFI, said it operated 22 Shoppers stores.

Back in 2022, the company said it planned to build the Shoppers brand in Baltimore and Prince George’s County.

The latest closures come as the company is “working to optimize our footprint, which includes investing in stores as well as closing stores where necessary so we can operate as effectively and efficiently as possible," a UNFI spokesperson wrote.

“We are deeply grateful to our team members for their contributions and will support them through this transition,” an emailed statement read. “Shoppers Food remains committed to serving our communities and our customers and looks forward to serving them from other nearby store locations or online via various grocery delivery services.”

Shoppers’ Mondawmin Mall location remains open after recently shutting down for eight days due to a health code violation.