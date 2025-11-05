Baltimore’s Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel will no longer operate as a Marriott affiliate.

Marriott said in an email on Wednesday that the Sheraton Inner Harbor provided advanced notice to employees that it will cease operations with the brand by Dec. 31.

Sheraton Operating, the LLC that runs the hotel, filed a notice with the Maryland Department of Labor on Monday, indicating 69 employees are expected to face layoffs due to a “plant closure.”

Employees are encouraged to apply for other opportunities within the company, Marriott officials said in the email.

It’s not immediately clear why Sheraton Inner Harbor and Marriott are parting ways or what the break means for the future of the hotel. A general manager with Sheraton declined to comment on Tuesday.

The Sheraton has 338 rooms and 20 suites, and Morton’s The Steakhouse as the on-site restaurant.

The hotel, located near the Baltimore Convention Center at 300 South Charles St., opened in 1985 as part of an Inner Harbor revitalization effort. It’s now owned by Nancy Hackerman, a businesswoman and daughter of the late Willard Hackerman, the longtime head of construction firm Whiting-Turner.

There was a push for more commercial buildings and hotels near the Inner Harbor during then-Mayor Martin O’Malley’s administration as a bet to bring businesses and tourism into the city. But in some cases, including that of the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, it hasn’t paid off.

Other hotels close to the Inner Harbor are also facing change amid growing interest in redeveloping Harborplace, with MCB Real Estate moving to buy the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor.

Banner reporter Giacomo Bologna contributed to this report.