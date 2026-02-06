Two Saks Off 5th discount designer stores in Maryland, one in Montgomery County and the other in Anne Arundel, are closing later this year.

The affected store at Arundel Mills Mall is losing 16 jobs; the store at the Clarksburg Premium Outlets is losing 15 jobs, according to notices posted by the Maryland Department of Labor.

The move comes as Saks Global is closing the “majority” of its Saks Off 5th stores, leaving just 12 open nationwide. The two in Maryland are both having closing sales, according to Saks Global. The layoff notice posted by the Department of Labor indicates the stores will close April 30.

Saks Off 5th launched in 1995 and is known for its discounted prices on luxury brands. In late January, Saks Global said it was slimming down its discount operations to focus on full-price luxury retail.

The Saks Off 5th website will also shut down and has sale pricing up to 70% off.

Saks Global entered chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-January at the same time it announced that it had secured more than $1.7 billion in financing to help restructure. Saks Global is the parent company of luxury retailers Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

Arundel Mills Mall in November celebrated its 25th anniversary. Though it’s losing Saks Off 5th, it’s been welcoming other retailers, including Toys “R” Us and a Wayfair outlet.