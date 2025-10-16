Shoppers, start your (electric) engines.

Ten new tenants, including a Tesla dealership, are expected to open at Annapolis Mall by the end of next year, according to an update from the mall.

The new shops include Uniqlo, a Japanese brand known for its high-quality everyday clothes, which is expected to open next fall.

It will be the second Uniqlo in the Greater Baltimore region after one opened at The Mall in Columbia in September.

The soonest-to-open retailers include Talbots, which is relocating to a larger space this winter, and Swarovski, which will open a new store near the Zara this winter.

Dick’s House of Sport, the experiential offshoot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, will open in summer 2026. It’ll include in-store rock climbing, golf simulators and batting cages in addition to retail space.

Tesla currently has dealerships in Owings Mills, Rockville and Silver Spring and has a pop-up location at Arundel Mills.

In an emailed statement, a representative for the mall declined to share the property’s vacancy rate, but said interest in the mall “remains strong, and we continue to attract a great mix of new tenants that complement our existing lineup.”

Annapolis Mall has dozens of vacancies, according to an online map of its tenants. The 1.3 million-square-foot mall and its 55 acres were acquired last year by Centennial and Atlas Hill RE for $160 million, according to state property records.

The mall, formerly called Westfield Annapolis, opened in 1980. JCPenney opened at the mall three years later, but closed this summer. Existing large tenants include Macy’s, H&M, Crate & Barrel and Apple.