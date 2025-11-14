Perched above Sligo Creek in Takoma Park, you’ll find this charming storybook home. Enjoy beautiful, bright interiors, a professional-grade kitchen and a spacious lot.

Inside, the early 1900s home opens to a cheery main level, with hardwood floors throughout. A living room features a distinct fireplace, a front sunroom and coffered ceilings. It flows nicely to the dining room, which also has coffered ceilings and a striking chandelier.

Every part of the cook’s kitchen has been thoughtfully designed. In fact, the seller is an internationally renowned kitchen designer and this kitchen has hosted many acclaimed chefs. You’ll find professional-grade appliances, steel cabinetry and a large center island. There’s also a relaxed dining area attached.

A private home office and a half bathroom complete the main level.

Upstairs, the second story contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary suite features a sitting area, a large walk-in closet and a Japanese-inspired spa bathroom. The third floor offers a bonus room, ideal as a guest suite, studio or exercise room.

The walkout lower level has been beautifully updated. It features a large sitting room with a gas fireplace and built-ins, and a bedroom with an en suite bathroom. French doors lead out to the yard and driveway, making it well-suited for multigenerational living.

Nestled on a 1-plus-acre lot, the home is located directly across the street from Sligo Creek Trail, which offers miles of walking and running paths in the woods. The private yard features a beautiful two-tiered patio, a large flat yard and a winding driveway with a river-stone wall. Mature trees and gardens surround the property.

The home is just minutes from charming downtown Takoma Park and a metro stop. It’s a mile from Washington, D.C.

The details: