Striking 1970s design and a desirable three-acre lot combine to create this one-of-a-kind Ruxton home. As you approach the property, its distinct lines and massive windows hint at the unique interior you’ll find. As a bonus, it contains a private saltwater pool and shared access to a tennis court with four other homes in the secluded Martin’s Choice development.

The home opens to a light-filled foyer, with sight lines to the main living spaces. An inviting living room features a free-standing fireplace and chimney, built-ins, and a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. There are a formal dining room and a spacious, well-equipped kitchen with an adjacent breakfast room. The space opens to a relaxed family room centered around a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Every room provides views of the lush surroundings.

The staircase, located in the house’s turret, brings you upstairs to a light-filled hall. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms, including two bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. A comfortable primary suite features skylights, a fireplace, and a massive walk-in closet. The ensuite bathroom has dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a separate shower.

A finished lower level offers additional living space, with a large recreation room and full bath. It also has walkout access to the yard.

Over three acres of wooded land create a private, relaxing retreat. Enjoy a covered porch and a large cedar deck, which overlooks a heated saltwater pool and patio. The home has an attached two-car garage and shares tennis court access with four other homes as part of the private Martin’s Choice development.

The home is tucked away off Bellona Avenue, conveniently located to Lake Roland, Green Spring Station and area private schools. It’s located near the city line, and downtown Baltimore is about 20 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 7311 Bellona Avenue

List price: $1,799,000 (HOA fees: $250/month)

5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms (4,769 square feet)

Agent: Dawson Nolley, Cummings & Co. Realtors