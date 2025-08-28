Beautiful design and luxurious updates make this modern Woodmark home stand out from others on the market. The single-story home (with a finished lower level) has over 3,000 square feet of contemporary living space, including a stunning kitchen, and is situated on over 2 acres.

The main living space features a modern, open-concept floorplan. Vaulted ceilings, skylights and light flooring create an inviting space to gather. The living area has a cozy fireplace and provides access to the deck and backyard. The beautiful gourmet kitchen, which looks straight out of a design magazine, is a highlight of the home. It contains custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, a large island, and a walk-in pantry.

There’s also a spacious laundry/mudroom with custom cabinets and lots of storage.

On the main level, you’ll find three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. A bright primary suite features custom walk-in closets and a luxurious ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, walk-in shower and dual vanities.

The lower level offers walkout access to the yard and a large recreation space. It also contains the home’s fourth bedroom, with its own updated bathroom. This private bedroom would be ideal for guests or as an in-law suite.

Situated on over 2 acres, the home has lots of outdoor space to enjoy. At the front of the house, there’s a large covered porch. The backyard opens to a modern deck, and below it, you’ll find an attractive sitting area with a fire pit. There’s a large yard, a fenced garden area, and an oversized two-car garage.

Woodmark is a close-knit community. Residents enjoy its heavily wooded lots, community assets, including a beautiful lake, and close proximity to downtown Columbia. Downtown Baltimore is also only about 35 minutes away and Washington, D.C., is 45 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 12232 Mount Albert Road

· List price: $1,350,000

· Four bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (3,246 square feet)

· Agent: Dee Dee Miller, Long & Foster Real Estate