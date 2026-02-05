Tucked behind the gates of the Stone Lake community, you’ll find this impressive lakefront home. The six bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home features nicely updated interiors and backs up to the lake, providing beautiful views. As part of this special community, you’ll have access to a variety of amenities.

Inside, a two-story foyer greets you with the home’s main staircase. The formal living room and dining room are to the right and feature attractive hardwood floors and millwork. A private home office, which could also be used as a first-floor bedroom, is behind French doors and has a beautiful rounded bay window.

The eat-in kitchen was designed for gathering and flows nicely to the family room and a sunroom. Enjoy a center island, oversized pantry and attached breakfast area. A stone fireplace serves as a focal point in the family room, which also has a second staircase, while a sunroom provides valuable bonus space that could be used in a variety of ways.

Upstairs you’ll find four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The primary suite is massive, with an attached sitting room, vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets, and an ensuite bathroom.

The walkout lower level is fully finished, with a large recreation room, another bedroom, and a full bathroom. Large windows overlook the backyard and lake. The bedrooms and lower level also have new carpeting.

Outside, step onto a large, maintenance-free deck that overlooks the lake and yard.

Neighborhood amenities include 24-hour security and access to the 25-acre lake with private beach, boathouse, stocked fishing, boat slips, and a lake house pavilion. There are also tennis and pickleball courts, playgrounds, a putting green, baseball fields, and scenic walking trails. The neighborhood takes care of lawn care and snow removal.

The home’s Laurel location means it’s in proximity to area shopping and dining, including Savage Mill and at Maple Lawn, and area parks and trails. Downtown Baltimore is roughly 30 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 8759 Weathered Stone Way

List price: $1,295,000 (HOA fees: $245/month)

6 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (6,862 square feet)

Agent:Alex Goumilevski, RE/MAX Realty Services