Known as Zemlyn Porches, this 8-acre estate in Lutherville offers gracious grounds, historic charm and impressive interiors. The over 10,000-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms. On top of that, the property also has a seven stall barn and a two bedroom tenant house, offering lots of space for a variety of uses.

The home was built in 1887 and retains many original architectural details. It opens to an impressive foyer with an attached sitting room. The first floor offers a sprawling floor plan, including a formal living room, ornate dining room with built-ins, a family room, and a rosewood paneled library. Each room contains charming fireplaces.

Also on the main level, you’ll find an updated kitchen, massive laundry/mudroom, two wet bars, and a bright sunroom. A highlight is the curved ballroom/conservatory at the back of the house, which overlooks the backyard and pool.

The second floor contains five generously sized private bedrooms, each with their own ensuite bathroom. A beautiful primary suite is massive and features dual dressing rooms and bathrooms.

Additional bedrooms can be found on the third floor, as well as an exercise room, offering lots of space for home offices, hobby rooms, and more.

With over 8 acres, there’s lots of space to relax and unwind outdoors. The home has patios, a covered porch and a beautiful pool with a bluestone patio surround. The grounds are landscaped and lush.

Also on the property, you’ll find a seven-stall barn (with a second-story basketball court) and a two-bedroom tenant house with an oversized office and garage.

The home is tucked away in Lutherville, down a long, private drive. It’s conveniently located to Mays Chapel and Timonium shopping and area private schools. Downtown Baltimore is about 20 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 8555 Hill Spring Drive

List price: $3,300,000

8 bedrooms, 10 1/2 bathrooms (11,437 square feet)

Agents: Tom Mooney and Megan Wolfe, O’Conor, Mooney & Fitzgerald