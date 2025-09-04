Compass Hill Farm has it all: a charming 1800s farmhouse, 10 acres of bucolic land, and a top-knotch equestrian facility. The house has been lovingly maintained and updated, and features a unique log cabin space tucked behind its red exterior.

The home opens to a long front hall. To the right is a formal living room, with built-ins and a fireplace. Perhaps the most unique room in the house is the dining room, adorned with beautiful log planks, an exposed beam ceiling and a wall of windows. This room was part of the original log cabin built on the site, circa the mid 1800s. Around 1899, the cabin was enclosed and the home was expanded to its current floorplan.

The eat-in kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining. Enjoy stainless steel appliances, a large center island and lots of storage space. The room flows nicely to a bright sitting room and relaxed family room, both of which have French doors leading outside. A home office completes the main level. Every room offers scenic views of the property.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms and three updated bathrooms. The primary bedroom features a charming fireplace, a large walk-in closet, and a beautiful ensuite bathroom.

Outside, the home has several relaxing spaces to enjoy the beautiful views, including a covered front porch and multiple decks. The grounds include landscaped gardens, large pastures, and a meandering stream.

The caliber of the equestrian facilities are one of the property’s highlights. They include a five-stall carriage barn with a heated tackroom and hay loft, a state-of-the-art riding arena, and a pole barn. At 10 acres, it provides an ideal amount of space for equestrian enthusiasts while still being easy to manage.

The home is located in Glenwood. Despite its quiet setting, it’s close to area schools, parks and shopping, with the Mall at Columbia less than 15 minutes away. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away and Washington D.C. is 50 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 3574 Sharp Road

· List price: $2,199,000

· Five bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (4,224 square feet)

· Agent: Camilla Cornwall, Compass