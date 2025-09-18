Welcome to 3583 Willow Birch Drive, an attractive home with luxurious indoor and outdoor features. Located in the desirable Cattail Creek community, it offers six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and nearly 6,000 square feet of living space across four stories. And don’t miss the backyard, where you’ll find a beautiful screened porch and elaborate custom stone patio.

(David Bick/HomeSight)

The home opens to an impressive three-story foyer. On one side are a formal living room and dining room. Both rooms open to a cheery sunroom with vaulted ceilings. The heart of this home is the modern gourmet kitchen, featuring professional-grade appliances, quartzite counters and high-end cabinetry. A large island provides seating, as does an adjacent breakfast nook. The space flows nicely to a relaxed family room, where you’ll enjoy a stone fireplace and access to the screened porch and deck. There’s also a home office with built-ins, tucked behind a set of French doors.

Upstairs you’ll find five bedrooms and four bathrooms across two upper levels. The primary suite is massive, with a wet bar, a dressing room with built-ins and two additional walk-in closets. A luxurious ensuite bathroom has a freestanding soaking tub, glass shower and dual vanities, completing this private retreat. There are two more bedrooms on this level, each with its own bathroom. The third floor contains two additional bedrooms and a shared bathroom.

A walkout lower level offers additional living space to enjoy. There’s a recreation room with wet bar, dedicated theater room, family room, sixth bedroom and full bath, and a bonus room currently used as a home gym. The bright space opens to a covered stone patio, extending the living space outdoors.

Outside, enjoy a beautifully landscaped one acre lot and attractive outdoor amenities. Off the main living space is a screened porch with vaulted wood-planked ceilings and an outdoor fireplace. Below it is a custom stone patio, featuring a covered section, dual-sided fireplace, and a water feature. The space is perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco. An attached three-car garage completes the home.

The home is located across the street from Cattail Creek Country Club, which offers golf, tennis, pickleball, a pool, and private dining should you choose to join.

Get to Frederick in about 30 minutes and downtown Baltimore in 40 minutes.

The details:

· Address: 3583 Willow Birch Drive

· List price: $1,595,000

· Six bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms (5,816 square feet)

· Agent: Anthony Friedman, Anthony Friedman Team of Northrop Realty