Built in 2020, this Maple Lawn South home features modern, sleek interiors. It offers four bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms and over 5,000 square feet of living space. Plus, as part of the neighborhood, you’ll have access to a community pool, clubhouse and playground.

As you enter the home, you’re greeted by a foyer with wide-plank Brazilian hardwood flooring that continues throughout the home. On one side is a formal dining room, and on the other, a home office set behind custom glass doors. A stunning kitchen features a large L-shaped quartzite island, acrylic white cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. It also has a relaxed dining area with additional storage. The space flows nicely to a bright family room with a wall-mounted fireplace.

An additional room on the main level could be used as a playroom, second office or large pantry.

Off the main living space, you’ll find a spacious deck overlooking the flat yard. There’s also an attached two-car garage with an EV charger.

Maple Lawn South is walkable to area shops and restaurants and is conveniently located steps from the local elementary, middle, and high schools. The home is about 30 minutes from downtown Baltimore and 40 minutes from Washington, D.C.

The details:

Address: 8237 S. Maple Lawn Blvd.

List price: $1,468,000 (HOA fees: $148/month)

4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (5,150 square feet)

Agent: Robert Kinnear, Team Kinnear of RE/MAX Advantage Realty