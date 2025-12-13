This house, built in 1961 and thoughtfully updated, has something most don’t. And no, it’s not the charming mid-century modern interiors. It’s the stunning guest cottage on the grounds, which makes this property ideally suited for multigenerational living or for welcoming long-term guests.

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

Inside, you walk into the main level of living space, which is open and bright. A striking two-sided stone fireplace is the standout feature of both the living room and dining room. The kitchen maintains much of its original charm while being nicely updated for modern living. It has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious breakfast nook with storage.

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

Three bedrooms are on the main level, including one currently used as a home office. The primary suite is beautiful, and has a large walk-in closet and an updated ensuite bathroom.

The lower level contains a comfortable family room, with another fireplace. Don’t miss the mid-century bar, which would be perfect for entertaining. The space has walkout access to the yard. There’s also a bedroom and half bathroom.

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

The over 1-acred lot is surrounded by mature trees. A deck sits off the dining room and kitchen, with a spiral staircase down to an expansive lower terrace. It has a spot for al fresco dining and a fire pit. Also on the grounds, enjoy an in-ground pool and surrounding patio. The rear yard is fully fenced.

A detached building on the property offers a unique bonus space. Nicely updated, it has an open living area, modern kitchen, full bathroom and bedroom. This private space would be ideal for multigenerational living or as an au-pair/in-law suite. There’s also a large garage and workshop.

The home is conveniently located along the Falls Road corridor, just minutes from Lake Roland, Green Spring Station and Timonium shopping. I-83 is easily accessible, meaning you can get downtown in less than 20 minutes.

The details:

· Address: 11812 Meylston Drive

· List price: $899,000

· Five bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (2,973 square feet)

·Agent: Jennifer Cernik, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty