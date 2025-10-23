The president and CEO of the National Aquarium in Baltimore, John Racanelli, is retiring “by the end of the year,” aquarium officials said Thursday morning.

As part of a “planned leadership transition,” Jennifer Driban, who is the aquarium’s chief mission officer, will become interim president and CEO when Racanelli leaves.

The aquarium’s board of directors has already begun a national search to find Racenelli’s successor.

“My years at the National Aquarium have been among the most fulfilling of my career,” said Racanelli. “Together, we’ve transformed the organization into a model for advancing conservation, animal welfare and community engagement. With strong leadership in place and a clear vision for the future, this is the right moment to pass the baton.”

Racanelli came to the Baltimore aquarium in 2011, after working at a consulting firm in California that worked with institutions such as the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. He was also in leadership positions at an aquarium in Florida and worked as a vice president at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He started his career as a diver, according to the aquarium, “and has never lost sight of his origins.”

Racanelli’s long tenure at the National Aquarium saw developments including the Blacktip Reef exhibit, which opened in 2013, and the Animal Care and Rescue Center, which opened in 2018. Last year, the aquarium opened a floating wetlands exhibit in the Inner Harbor, which includes a walkable floating dock that’s open to the public.